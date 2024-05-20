Dean Thompson Running Charlotte for Hunt

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Dean Thompson will attempt his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway May 25), driving for Sam Hunt Racing, SHR announced May 20.

Thompson will pilot the No. 26, SHR’s full-time effort in the series.

Thompson has been full time in the Truck Series since 2022. He drove for Niece Motorsports in his first full-time season before making the move to TRICON Garage, for whom he currently drives the No. 5.

Thompson sits 20th in points with three top 10s this year.

SHR’s No. 26 is 19th in the owner standings, and Thompson will be the sixth driver to get behind the wheel in 2024. Jeffrey Earnhardt, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey Heim, Ed Jones and Sage Karam have all made starts for the team so far this season.

Thompson will race in both the ARCA Menards Series and Truck Series Friday night before making his Xfinity debut.