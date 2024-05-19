Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace and Noah Gragson Transfer to All-Star Race

The NASCAR Cup Series continued the 2024 All-Star festivities with the All-Star Open Sunday (May 19) evening at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Ty Gibbs led all 100 laps from the pole position while Bubba Wallace finished second, awarding both drivers a chance to win the $1 million pot awarded to the All-Star Race winner.

“Yeah, we were pretty good,” Gibbs told Fox Sports 1. “I feel like we were pretty solid, so it’s good to make it. And good to see Bubba make it too, so hopefully go in and win it. I think [Michael] Waltrip did it once. Be cool to go win a million bucks, go buy some sprint cars or something.”

Noah Gragson, who finished fifth, will advance to the main event by winning the fan vote.

Following heavy rain on Saturday, the drivers of the Open were unsure about the track’s feel, with all teams electing to begin the race on the primary tire.

The race ran mostly free of incidents through the first 50 laps. After the mandatory caution at lap 50, the teams elected to switch to the optional, softer tire.

Although there was plenty of beating and banging throughout the pack, only one caution for cause would fly. On lap 58, Gragson, Austin Cindric, and Carson Hocevar exited turn four three-wide. Cindric would hit the outside wall head-on after being squeezed between the other two cars.

Three-wide racing leads to trouble for the No. 2!@AustinCindric is not happy. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KWmkln9y8D — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 19, 2024

Gibbs would retain the lead on the final restart and cruise to the win, while Wallace held off Josh Berry and Justin Haley in a late battle to clinch the final transfer spot.

The main event of this year’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star weekend kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. E.T. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM.