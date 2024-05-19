Through The Gears: All-Star Best Bets

It’s a special edition of Through The Gears this week! As we prepare for the NASCAR All-Star Race from the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, this will be the first time we are able to analyze and break down all of the data from practice and qualifying live on the show! This provides us with some great segments about how the odds have shifted from where they were in the beginning of this week. Along with, which drivers have benefited from a value standpoint.

We dive into all of the storylines heading into the All-Star Race weekend! From the fantastic racing action at Darlington last weekend, to all of the different formats, tires and strategies that will come into play at North Wilkesboro.

There is some great value on the board in this race for $1 million dollars! Starting us off on Sunday (after the rescheduled truck race) is the NASCAR All-Star Open at 5:20 p.m. ET. There are some talented drivers in the field trying to make the main event. A lot of the buzz is around Ty Gibbs (+130) as he has been fast at the short tracks this season that are slightly comparable to that of North Wilkesboro. Keep an eye out for Bubba Wallace at +350 to run well as he finished in second place in the All-Star Race last season. For the All-Star Race itself, Tino discusses between which drivers can win it outright from Denny Hamlin (+380), to Joey Logano (+1100) as he will be on the pole for tomorrow’s race. Let us know who you think is going to win this year’s All-Star Race in the comments of our YouTube video! You can follow Tino @tinopattigno for more NASCAR Betting insights & content!