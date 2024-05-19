Tempers Flare Between Kyle Busch & Ricky Stenhouse Jr. On Lap 2 of All-Star Race

It didn’t take but one lap for tempers to flare in Sunday night’s (May 19) NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

On lap 1, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went three-wide on Kyle Busch, and Busch slapped the wall in turn 2 everyone ran out of room. It looked as if Stenhouse was going to get away without a retaliation from Busch forcing another three-wide pass, until Busch drove further into turn 1 on lap 2, hitting Stenhouse and sending him into the outside wall.

With heavy damage, Stenhouse returned to pit road, but not to go behind the wall. Instead, Stenhouse parked his No. 47 Chevrolet in Busch’s pitbox. He then exited the car and climbed onto the No. 8 team’s box to say a few choice words.

“We passed [Busch], he left the middle open there,” Stenhouse told FOX Sports 1. “You know, short race, you’re trying to get all you can get. We passed him and I guess he was mad, so [I] parked my car in the pit box, I figured he would do something like that. So maybe Richard [Childress] will hold my watch after the race.”

“Just watch afterwards,” Stenhouse said and held his word.

Fight! pic.twitter.com/2ZQhL4VcSy — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 20, 2024 Stenhouse met Busch at the No. 8 hauler for a few words, and punches were thrown. The fight quickly went from between the two drivers, to an all-out brawl between several members of both teams.