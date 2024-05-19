Kyle Larson Qualifies at Over 232 MPH, Will Start 5th in Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Kyle Larson completed the next part of his 2024 Indianapolis 500 journey by qualifying in the middle of the second row for the race on during Sunday’s (May 19) Pole Day qualifying.

Larson sped around the 2.5-mile oval in the No. 17 Arrow McLaren/Hendrick Chevrolet with a four lap average speed of 232.846 miles per hour, good enough for fifth position in the field of 33 while Scott McLaughlin qualified on pole position.

After turning in the sixth-fastest four lap average in Saturday’s qualifying session, Larson was the seventh car to make a qualifying attempt in Sunday afternoon’s Fast 12 running.

Larson’s four lap average of 232.788 was fifth-fastest in the Fast 12 session, guaranteeing the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion a starting spot on the first two rows in the 11 rows of three which make up the grid for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Following the Last Chance Qualifying session, Larson was the second car to make a qualifying attempt in the Firestone Fast Six.

Larson’s first lap was 233.383 mph, his second-fastest lap ever at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With laps of 232.903 mph, 232.669 mph and 232.433 mph completing his run, Larson temporarily became the provisional polesitter for the 108th Indy 500.

At least a Top 5 start in your first Indianapolis 500?



That's money, Yung Money 💰



📺: #Indy500 qualifying on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/4CIB9PhmLW — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 19, 2024

Just over two-and-a-half minutes later, Alexander Rossi displaced his teammate from provisional pole with a four lap average of 233.090 mph in the No. 7 Chevrolet. Shortly thereafter, Larson was heading to a helicopter in the infield to whisk him away to a private plane to take him to the NASCAR All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“They prepared an awesome race car that’s stuck to the race track that also has speed,” Larson said on pit road to NBC’s Dillon Welch. “Qualifying went a lot better than I ever could have hoped or anticipated, so just proud of everybody at Arrow McLaren and proud of everybody at Hendrick Motorsports that’s been involved in this and huge thank you to Rick Hendrick, Linda (Hendrick), the Jeffs, Jeff Gordon and Jeff Andrews (President and General Manager at Hendrick Motorsports), Cliff Daniels, you know everybody involved to make this whole thing possible.

“Now switch the mindset over to the heavy stock car and try and go figure out North Wilkesboro so yeah, excited to get there and chase a million bucks.”

Fronstretch caught up with Larson before he hastily departed the speedway en route to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

“I’m happy to not have to run another qualifying,” Larson said. “Glad we made it through and glad I don’t have to run another four laps.”

Larson’s plane landed at Wilkes County Airport just after 7 p.m. ET and Larson rode in a helicopter to the .625-mile oval.

Kyle Larson has arrived at North Wilkesboro after qualifying fifth for the #Indy500.



📸 : @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/7sIHNcOcYA — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) May 19, 2024