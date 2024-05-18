Truck Race Postponed to Sunday, All-Star Heats Cancelled at North Wilkesboro

The remainder of Saturday’s (May 18) NASCAR Craftsman Truck Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway has been postponed to Sunday, May 19 at 11:30 a.m. ET after rain moved in and washed out the track.

In addition to the postponement of the Truck race, Saturday’s heat races to set the lineup for the Sunday’s All-Star Race have been cancelled. The field will start as they qualified on speed, with Joey Logano winning the pole.

The Truck Series completed 81 of the 250 laps with Ty Majeski in the lead after winning stage one. Rajah Caruth was second at the time of postponement with Corey Heim in third. Christian Eckes and Tanner Gray made up the rest of the top five.

Broadcasting for the remainder of the Wright Brand 250 will be provided by FOX Sports 1.