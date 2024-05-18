Christian Eckes Nets North Wilkesboro Truck Pole After Rainout

Due to rain, qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway was cancelled. Based on NASCAR’s qualifying metric, series points leader Christian Eckes was awarded the pole for Saturday’s (May 18) race.

Nick Sanchez inherited second and will start with Eckes on the front row, while Ross Chastain, last week’s winner at Darlington Raceway, will start third. Ty Majeski and Taylor Gray will round out the top five.

Ben Rhodes, Chase Purdy, Tanner Gray, Grant Enfinger and Ty Dillon will complete the top 10.

Brenden Queen will make his Truck Series debut with the No. 1 for TRICON Garage. He was the fastest truck in practice, but he will have to start the race in 26th.

Thirty-seven trucks were entered for the race, and Aric Almirola failed to qualify in Hattori Racing Enterprises’ return to the series after posting a slower practice time than Dawson Sutton. Sutton will make his Truck Series debut and will start 36th.

The green flag Wright Brand 250 from North Wilkesboro will wave at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 18. Television broadcasting will be provided by FOX Sports 1.