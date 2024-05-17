Jade Buford Back in Xfinity With Harmon

Jade Buford will return to NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, as he was announced as Mike Harmon Racing’s new driver May 17.

Buford will pilot the No. 74 Chevy for the first time next week when the Xfinity Series runs at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jade Buford has come on full-time with Mike Harmon Racing. Buford's first race will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Memorial Day weekend, Saturday May 25th pic.twitter.com/lwnwOU37K9 — MHR_74 (@MHR_racing74) May 17, 2024

The releases specifies Buford as the team’s full-time driver, though it has not competed in all races so far in 2024.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the [No.] 74 at Charlotte with Mike Harmon Racing,” Buford said in a team release. “I’m greatly looking forward to kicking off the start of our friendship on the right foot and begin building towards a successful future.”

Buford previously ran the 2021 season full time with Big Machine Racing, finishing 23rd in points. He ran eight races with the team in 2022 before being replaced by Kaz Grala and has run three events for the team since.

He has three top 10s in 47 starts since 2020.

Prior to NASCAR, Buford drove in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge for 10 years and picked up several sports car championships. In 2019, Buford won both the British GT championship and the GT4 American Series title. He’s a three-time champion of the GT World Challenge America series.

“We are pleased to have Buford in the [No.] 74 Chevrolet Camaro during the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Charlotte and throughout the season,” team owner Mike Harmon added. “Buford brings lots of experience on the oval and road courses and will be a great strength for us.”

Charlotte will be Buford’s first attempt of 2024. MHR has made two attempts to qualify in the Xfinity Series this season via the No. 74 but failed to qualify both times, though it has competed in a partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing’s No. 32 this year.