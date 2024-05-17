Colton Herta Paces Fast Friday at Indianapolis, Nolan Siegel Flips on Backstraight

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — With the turbocharger boost increased to qualifying levels, Colton Herta was the quickest car on Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the 108th Indianapolis 500.
The No. 26 Andretti Global Honda set a fastest lap of 234.974 mph. That lap was tow-assisted. On the non-tow speed chart, Herta was 10th fastest at 233.084 mph.
IndyCar defines a lap to be assisted by a car disturbing the air in front of them with a tow if a lap is completed within 10 seconds of another car on track.
“Seemed to be lacking a little bit of speed I think on our own,” Herta said. “Obviously the fast lap was a tow lap. Nice to be quickest, but doesn’t really mean much for qualifying. I think we have a little bit of speed to find, unfortunately, but I think there’s a chance if we do everything right, we should be able to make the Fast 12.”
NASCAR Cup Series racer Kyle Larson was second fastest in his No. 17 Arrow McLaren/Hendrick Chevrolet with a tow-assisted lap of 234.271 mph. Larson was 15th fastest on the non-tow chart at 232.695 mph.
“Today went a lot smoother,” Larson said. “Just more so as planned. Where yesterday did not. I thought with the weather being — the forecast being good, I would get lots of laps, but did not. Was pretty frustrated with things yesterday.
“Yeah, it all went smooth and was good to just get some reps with the boost and feeling all that. Yeah, happy with how it all went.”
Larson’s car needed to have the engine changed, which kept the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion in Gasoline Alley for much of the day.
Josef Newgarden was third fastest on the speed chart at 234.260 mph and that lap was the fastest lap on the non-tow speed chart. Newgarden is the defending Indianapolis 500 winner.
“It’s always interesting to see how this shapes up,” Newgarden said. “Friday is one deal, and then tomorrow is going to be where it really comes together and you’re going to see where the field truly stacks up. But I think today is a good indicator, and we feel like we’re in a decent spot. We’re definitely in the mix, which is great to see. We’ve been working the last four years to try and get back into the mix in qualifying.
“Really proud of the team. I think they’ve built fast cars. That’s what happens when you’re quick in qualifying here. It’s about a team effort and building fast cars. It doesn’t matter how good you are. You can’t will the car faster through ability. It is a team effort at Indianapolis.”
Nolan Siegel had the only accident of the day as the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda spun exiting turn 2. The car hit the outside retaining wall and turned upside down, landing on the roll hoop and the left sidepod about halfway down the back straight. Siegel was seen and released from the medical center.
“I had one snap of oversteer in the middle that I caught and then turned back in and spun and I’m not exactly sure why,” Siegel said. “Disappointed, feel bad for the team that’s been working so hard for so long for this and just kind of threw it away. So not at all happy about that one but we’ll move forward and see if we can get back out and qualify for the race tomorrow.”
After qualifying ended, each Indianapolis 500 entry drew their position in the qualifying order. Entrants were called up one-by-one in the order of their position on the Fast Friday speed chart.
Kyle Kirkwood was the eighth driver to draw a spot in the qualifying order and he drew the first coin, so he will be the first driver to qualify on Saturday.
The qualifying order for the 108th Indianapolis 500:
|Qualifying Order
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|1.
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|2.
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|3.
|4
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|4.
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|5.
|77
|Romain Grosjean
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|6.
|17
|Kyle Larson
|Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|7.
|78
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|8.
|6
|Callum Ilott
|Arrow McLaren
|9.
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|10.
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|11.
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganssi Racing
|12.
|18
|Nolan Siegel
|Dale Coyne Racing
|13.
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14.
|45
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15.
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|16.
|8
|Linus Lundqvist
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|17.
|98
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian
|18.
|20
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|19.
|51
|Katherine Legge
|Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR
|20.
|24
|Conor Daly
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|21.
|30
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|22.
|66
|Tom Blomqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing
|23.
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren Racing
|24.
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing
|25.
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|26.
|75
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|27.
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|28.
|41
|Sting Ray Robb
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|29.
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian
|30.
|23
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|31.
|33
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|32.
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|33.
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racingw/ Curb-Agajanian
|34.
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
Following a practice session from 8:30-9:30 a.m. ET, qualifying will begin at 11 a.m. and will go until 5:50 p.m. with the broadcast ending 10 minutes later.
All on-track sessions will air live on Peacock.
