NASCAR Cup Series cars of Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones in a blur racing on the Frontstretch at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the All-Star Race, fans in the stands, NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

All-Star Qualifying Postponed Due to Rain

Joy Tomlinson

The All-Star Race heat qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge has been postponed to Saturday, May 18 at 11:40 a.m. ET, after persistent rain kept the cars off track.

It will follow the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying, which begins at 10:35 a.m. ET.

Rain also forced the cancellation of the All-Star Open qualifying. As a result, the field was set by the rulebook, putting Ty Gibbs on the pole for that race.

In the practice session, Gibbs led all cars with a single lap speed of 124.001 mph. Kevin Harvick, who practiced in place of Kyle Larson, posted the 25th-fastest lap.

Ryan Blaney had the quickest 10-lap average during the session.

Qualifying for the All-Star heat races is set to begin at 11:40 a.m. ET and airs on FOX Sports 1.

