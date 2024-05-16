Bringing the Heat: The V8 Supercars Movement Continues With Cam Waters

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Trey Lyle converses with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and V8 Supercars driver Cam Waters. Waters talks about making the jump to NASCAR, Marcos Ambrose and Shane van Gisbergen’s influence on him, and the differences between NASCAR and Supercars.

After the Waters interview, Nolen is joined by Stephen Stumpf to discuss Jimmie Johnson joining the NBC booth for the Indianapolis 500 and select NASCAR Cup Series races, Atlanta Motor Speedway being the first race for the TNT portion of the 2025 season, and the continued Aussie invasion after Will Brown and Waters was announced to race in the Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

For the soundbite of the week, Nolen and Stumpf react to Chris Buescher’s comments post-race after his run-in with Tyler Reddick, which cost him the victory at Darlington.

The guys end the show by giving final thoughts on the All-Star Race this weekend.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

