Will Brown to Race With RCR at Sonoma

Will Brown announced on Wednesday, May 15, that he will be racing for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway in June.

Brown had been rumored for a Cup Series cameo in the last couple of weeks, with V8 Sleuth first reporting he would be competing in the event with sponsorship from Mobile X. An RCR spokesman would later confirm with Motorsport that they were in discussion with Brown for the role.

Absolutely incredible opportunity to be able to head stateside and race at the highest level in America with @RCRracing!! 😁🇺🇸 Can't wait to get to Sonoma and have been working hard to prep, but first we've got Supercars in Perth this weekend! pic.twitter.com/rWfzuIV8d8 — Will Brown (@will_brown87) May 15, 2024

Brown, who turns 26 years old a few days prior to the race, is in his fourth full-time Supercars season and first with Triple Eight Race Engineering, replacing Shane van Gisbergen at the team. He has eight career Supercars wins to his name, with three coming this season in which he is currently leading the point standings. Fellow Supercar veterans van Gisbergen and Cam Waters are also confirmed for the Sonoma race.

This will be the second race that RCR has fielded a part-time driver this season in the Cup Series. Austin Hill raced at both the Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway earlier this year, with a best finish of 33rd at Kansas.

Last season, RCR also featured a one-race cameo of eventual Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki, who finished 22nd at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.