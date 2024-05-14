Tanner Reif Plans to Run Full-Time ARCA in 2025

Tanner Reif plans to compete for the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2025, he and team owner Bruce Cook confirmed to Frontstretch.

Further information, such as car number, crew chief and sponsorship, is unknown as it is still early in 2024.

“This year is just to learn and set up for next year,” Reif told Frontstretch. “And next year we’re going to chase wins going for the championship.”

Reif will contest about five or six more ARCA series races in 2024, including at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the second Kansas Speedway event.

“Just kind of run a mixed schedule of East and national just to get a little bit of experience for this year and gear up for next year,” he continued.

Reif joined Cook Racing Technologies this year and he’s impressed his team owner Cook.

“With the struggles we’ve been through, the adversity he’s overcome, he’s impressed me a lot,” Cook said.

Reif now lives in North Carolina, relocating after competing full time in 2022 and 2023 in the ARCA Menards Series West.

In the three ARCA divisions in 2024, Reif has six starts, beset with four DNFs.

Overall, he has 31 career starts, two wins, nine top fives and 16 top 10s. He finished second in the ’22 West standings and fifth in ’23.

CRT has fielded the No. 17 for Marco Andretti and the No. 42 for Reif, both in part-time capacities in 2024. The organization won the 2023 West owner’s championship.