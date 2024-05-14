IndyCar Introducing Hybrid Power Unit at Mid-Ohio

The NTT IndyCar Series announced May 14 that its competitors will begin use of hybrid power plants starting with the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on July 7.

The new hybrid system will expand on traditional Push to Pass overtaking options using a low voltage (48V) motor generator unit (MGU) and energy storage system (ESS) that regenerates energy used for additional horsepower based on braking maneuvers, shifting gears and throttle position. The regeneration of power is deployed manually through the MGU and ESS at the driver’s discretion, similar to current the current Push to Pass system.

In this new era, additional “regen” power will be available in addition to Push to Pass on road and street circuits. Push to Pass will continue using time restrictions over the course of the race while regen for the hybrid unit will have limits on how much energy can be deployed on any given lap.

INDYCAR, Honda and Chevrolet worked together developing the hybrid unit over a seven month period beginning last summer. During this process, 28 drivers from the series have participated in testing the new equipment.

“The strength of this uncharted partnership between Chevrolet and Honda has pushed this innovative project to the grid in 2024,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “The INDYCAR-specific hybrid power unit will bring a new and exciting element to the NTT IndyCar Series with additional energy and overtake options. We cannot wait to see the start of this new era at Mid-Ohio.”

Tests have been held at several tracks since last August, including Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and a final test will be held June 11 at the Milwaukee Mile to allow all times to shake down their new equipment prior to the debut race and better understand how the new era of speed generation will affect their race craft.

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio presented by the 2025 Civic Hybrid will be broadcast on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday, July 7.