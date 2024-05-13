There are plenty of things to criticize about the Next Gen car, but the effect it’s had on organizational parity is not one of them.

By winning Sunday’s (May 12) Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Brad Keselowski broke a 110-race winless drought to score his first win with RFK Racing and become the 26th unique winner in the Next Gen era.

Twenty-six. Think about that for a moment. Two winners are retired, while another is racing part-time (Shane van Gisbergen), which means that 66% of full-time drivers (23/35) in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season have won a Cup race with the Next Gen car.

Keselowski’s win means that only one full-time driver who won in the Gen 6 era has yet to win in the Next Gen car. And of the 11 full-time drivers that have yet to win a Cup race, only two have made more than 100 starts. More on them later.

Twenty-six winners. Who will be the 27th?

To kick this off, there have been six first-time Cup winners since the start of the Next Gen era in 2022. All but van Gisbergen scored their first win in the 2022 season, and half of the names on this list have gone on to win Cup multiple races.

Driver First NG Win Total NG Wins NG Chronology Austin Cindric 2022 Daytona 500 1 1 Chase Briscoe 2022 Phoenix 1 1 4 Ross Chastain 2022 COTA 4 6 Daniel Suarez 2022 Sonoma 2 12 Tyler Reddick 2022 Road America 6 13 Shane van Gisbergen 2023 Chicago Street 1 23 (For the following charts, “NG” is an abbreviation for Next Gen car. The “NG Chronology” shows the order that the drivers have won with the car. Austin Cindric won the 2022 Daytona 500, so he was the first winner. Kyle Larson won the following week at Auto Club Speedway, so he was the second winner and so on).

In addition to first-time winners, the Next Gen car has seen not one, not two, but six drivers snap a winless drought that spanned at least two seasons (72 races). Keselowski was the most recent addition to the list and he’s the only driver with more than three wins to have that long of a dry spell before winning with the new car.

Driver Wins Before NG First NG Win Winless Drought Total NG Wins NG Chronology Austin Dillon 3 2022 Daytona 2 78 Races 1 16 Erik Jones 2 2022 Southern 500 109 Races 1 17 Chris Buescher 1 2022 Bristol (Pavement) 222 Races 4 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2 2023 Daytona 500 199 Races 1 20 Michael McDowell 1 2023 Indianpolis RC 94 Races 1 24 Brad Keselowski 35 2024 Darlington 1 110 Races 1 26 As previously mentioned, two winners in the Next Gen car have since retired: Kevin Harvick — who retired at the end of the 2023 season — and Kurt Busch, who suffered career-ending injuries in a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in 2022.

Driver Wins Before NG First NG Win Total NG Wins NG Chronology Kurt Busch 33 2022 Kansas 1 1 11 Kevin Harvick 58 2022 Michigan 2 15

The remaining 12 winners won relatively early in the Next Gen era and are among the biggest names in the sport. William Byron leads all drivers with 11 wins in the Next Gen era, followed by Larson with nine and Denny Hamlin with eight.

Driver Wins Before NG First NG Win Total NG Wins NG Chronology Kyle Larson 16 2022 Fontana 9 2 Alex Bowman 6 2022 Las Vegas 1 1 3 William Byron 2 2022 Atlanta 1 11 5 Denny Hamlin 46 2022 Richmond 1 8 7 Kyle Busch 59 2022 Bristol (Dirt) 4 8 Chase Elliott 13 2022 Dover 6 9 Joey Logano 27 2022 Darlington 1 5 10 Christopher Bell 1 2022 New Hampshire 6 14 Bubba Wallace 1 2022 Kansas 2 1 18 Martin Truex Jr. 31 2023 Dover 3 21 Ryan Blaney 7 2023 Charlotte (Oval) 3 22 AJ Allmendinger 2 2023 Charlotte (ROVAL) 1 25

That’s all the winners. Who can join them?

The only Cup winner who has yet to score a win in the Next Gen car is Justin Haley, who won his third career Cup start in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. He now has a 118-race winless drought, the longest active streak.

Haley almost returned to victory lane last year at the Chicago street course, but he settled for second after van Gisbergen prevailed with some late-race heroics in his Cup debut.

That leaves 11 full-time drivers who have yet to win. Two have more than 100 Cup starts, while four have more than two seasons of experience under their belts. Six of the 11 are under age 25, while four of the 11 are between 32 and 33 years old.

Driver Age Cup Starts w/o Win Best Cup Finish Career Laps Led Corey LaJoie 32 249 4th 161 Ryan Preece 33 164 3rd 174 Harrison Burton 23 86 3rd 67 Todd Gilliland 23 85 4th 106 Ty Gibbs 21 64 2nd 349 Daniel Hemric 33 60 5th 36 John Hunter Nemechek 27 54 6th 21 Noah Gragson 25 52 3rd 12 Josh Berry 33 25 2nd 44 Carson Hocevar 21 22 10th 3 Zane Smith 24 22 10th 3

Of the drivers seeking their first Cup win, one name in particular stands out: Ty Gibbs.

He may be driving for one of the best teams in the garage, but Gibbs has made tremendous strides in his second full-time season. He’s seventh in points (the next-highest driver looking for their first win in Noah Gragson in 19th) and has earned four top fives and seven top 10s in 13 races to go along with 235 laps led and an average finish of 12.4. He scored a career-best finish of second this weekend at Darlington, and his first win is knocking on the door.

Josh Berry has shown flashes of brilliance in his rookie season, as he was one of the fastest cars at the short tracks Bristol Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway. Like Gibbs, he too is coming off of a season-best finish of third at Darlington.

Gragson has impressed with five top-10 finishes in a SHR team that was expected to struggle at the start of the year, while Todd Gilliland and Corey LaJoie are frequent contenders in the superspeedway races at Daytona, Talladega Superspeedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

That 27th winner (and 205th overall in Cup) will be coming soon, and it’s great for NASCAR and its fans to see so many different faces at the front of the field and in victory lane.