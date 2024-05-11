Tyler Reddick Takes Cup Series Pole at Darlington

Tyler Reddick won the NASCAR Cup Series pole for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway for his first pole of the 2024 season as well as at Darlington. The driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry earned his seventh career pole with a speed of 170.124 mph while sporting a throwback to the late Tim Richmond.

Brad Keselowski shares the front row with Reddick with a speed of 170.018 mph for his best start of the 2024 season. Previously, the 2012 Cup Series champion’s best start of the year was 13th at Martinsville Speedway.

RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher will roll off third, and Ty Gibbs was the fastest of the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas with the fourth fastest lap. William Byron, sporting an early 2010s Jeff Gordon throwback, was the fastest Chevrolet, completing the top five.

Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Martin Truex Jr., who scraped the wall in the final round of qualifying, rounded out the top 10.

The field consisted only of the 36 chartered entries. Therefore, all 36 entries will compete in Sunday’s (May 11) race.

The Cup Series will take on the track Too Tough to Tame Sunday, May 12. Television coverage will begin around 3 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.