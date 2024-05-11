Through the Gears: Darlington Best Bets

It’s NASCAR throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400!

But first, we have to talk about the race that was at Kansas Speedway. We were able to cash out big time with Kyle Larson winning by .001 seconds over Chris Buescher. Not only that, but Martin Truex Jr. looked like he was going to take home the victory before the caution came out, sending it to NASCAR overtime.

Luckily, we had the MTJ top five prop, along with Chase Elliott top 10 and a Noah Gragson top 10. Let’s keep up the May momentum at Darlington this week!

Joining us on this special throwback episode of Through The Gears is Derek Yoder (@DerekYoder_ on X). He’s the host of the NASCAR Betting Preview Show and the Director of Partnerships for Frontstretch. Derek was also our very first guest on the program, so it’s great to have him back here on the show.

There is some great value on the board in this one. From Chase Elliott at 13-1 to Chris Buescher looking for revenge at 18-1, we break down who will tame The Lady in Black this weekend. Darlington is one of the most unique tracks on the NASCAR schedule, and we discuss the specifics of how strategizing your plays during practice and qualifying may be able to benefit your card.

