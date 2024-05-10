Nick Sanchez Wins Darlington Trucks Pole

Nick Sanchez secured the pole for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Darlington Raceway on Friday (May 10) with a speed of 167.905 mph.

It’s the second pole of the season and seventh in the career of the No. 2 Chevrolet driver.

However, the Rev Racing team had to change the right rear hub after qualifying, so Sanchez will drop to the back during the pace laps.

Points leader Corey Heim qualified second after posting a speed of 167.061 mph. TRICON Garage teammate Taylor Gray will start third.

Kyle Busch, making his first career Truck start at Darlington for Spire Motorsports, qualified fourth with Tanner Gray starting fifth.

Ross Chastain, the only other Cup competitor in the field, qualified sixth for Niece Motorsports. Last year’s Darlington winner Christian Eckes qualified seventh after posting the fastest time in practice.

Lanye Riggs, Grant Enfinger and Daniel Dye rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for a 32-car field.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 begins at 7:42 p.m. ET on Friday. Television coverage on FOX Sports 1 begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.