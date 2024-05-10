Darlington Xfinity Qualifying Rained Out, Cole Custer Gets Pole

With practice and qualifying rained out, Cole Custer was awarded the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on Friday (May 10) based on the qualifying metric.

Custer will start first for the third time this season. Custer, running a throwback scheme in honor of Johnny Sauter, is still looking for his first win of the season as he sits second in the series points.

Series points leader Chandler Smith will start outside the front row in second. Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sheldon Creed will start third alongside AJ Allmendinger. Austin Hill will round out the top-five starters.

The rest of the top-10 starters include Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Anthony Alfredo, Riley Herbst and Parker Retzlaff.

With qualifying rained out, William Byron will start dead last in the 38-car field in the No. 17 Chevrolet from Hendrick Motorsports.

The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 begins at 1:48 p.m. ET on Saturday (May 11). Television coverage on FOX Sports 1 begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.