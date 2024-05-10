Race Weekend Central
Alex Palou Qualifies on Pole for Indianapolis Grand Prix

Michael Finley

The reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion had a surprise for his mother, on the day of her birthday and just a couple of days before Mother’s Day.

Alex Palou scored the pole for the 2024 Sonsio Grand Prix, held on the road course of the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He was able to overcome an extremely tight field of drivers, who were all extremely close around the infield road course.

“It’s a tricky place,” Palou told NBC after his pole run. “Any time you can start out in the front row it makes a difference in IndyCar. Looking forward to it, we only used one set of alternate [tires] in qualifying. It was my mom’s birthday today, so probably a good birthday present.”

Christian Lundgaard qualified second at the track he scored his lone IndyCar win at in 2021. Will Power locked up in one of the final turns but was still able to qualify third.

There were no wrecks or mechanical issues in any round of qualifying.

Firestone Fast Six

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime
1.Palou10Chip Ganassi Racing1:09.0004m
2.Lundgaard45Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing+0.0917s
3.Power12Team Penske+0.1632s
4.Josef Newgarden2Team Penske+0.2524s
5.Pato O’Ward5Arrow McLaren+0.3316s
6.Scott Dixon9Chip Ganassi Racing+0.5266s

Round 2

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime from Advancing
7.Alexander Rossi7Arrow McLaren+0.0185s
8.Marcus Armstrong11Chip Ganassi Racing+0.0559s
9.Graham Rahal15Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing+0.0875s
10.Felix Rosenqvist60Meyer Shank Racing+0.2307s
11.Pietro Fittipaldi30Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing+0.3082s
12.Rinus Veekay21Ed Carpenter Racing+0.3299s

Round 1 Group 1

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime from Advancing
13.Scott McLaughlin3Team Penske+0.0048ss
15.Augustin Canapino78Juncos Hollinger Racing+0.1248ss
17.Jack Harvey18Dale Coyne Racing+0.1924s
19.Linus Lundqvist8Chip Ganassi Racing+0.2055s
21.Marcus Ericsson28Andretti Global+0.2606s
23.Romain Grosjean77Juncos Hollinger Racing+0.2953s
25.Kyffin Simpson4Chip Ganassi Racing+0.4283s

Round 1 Group 2

Colton Herta ran out of fuel on his final push lap. He was able to get one hot lap in and was able to steer his car to a run-off area, but the points leader will start the race in 24th.

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime from Advancing
14.Kyle Kirkwood27Andretti Global+0.0182s
16.Santino Ferrucci14A.J. Foyt Enterprises+0.1107s
18.Theo Pourchaire6Arrow McLaren+0.2286s
20.Christian Rasmussen20Ed Carpenter Racing+0.2660s
22.Luca Ghiotto51Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing+0.2989s
24.Herta26Andretti Global+0.3861s
26.Tom Blomqvist66Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing+0.4734s
27.Sting Ray Robb41A.J. Foyt Enterprises+0.8869s

Indianapolis Road Course Qualifying Results

Fast weekend to start off May; the Sonsio Grand Prix will get underway on Saturday, May 11, at 3:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on NBC.

