Alex Palou Qualifies on Pole for Indianapolis Grand Prix

The reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion had a surprise for his mother, on the day of her birthday and just a couple of days before Mother’s Day.

Alex Palou scored the pole for the 2024 Sonsio Grand Prix, held on the road course of the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He was able to overcome an extremely tight field of drivers, who were all extremely close around the infield road course.

“It’s a tricky place,” Palou told NBC after his pole run. “Any time you can start out in the front row it makes a difference in IndyCar. Looking forward to it, we only used one set of alternate [tires] in qualifying. It was my mom’s birthday today, so probably a good birthday present.”

Christian Lundgaard qualified second at the track he scored his lone IndyCar win at in 2021. Will Power locked up in one of the final turns but was still able to qualify third.

There were no wrecks or mechanical issues in any round of qualifying.

Firestone Fast Six

Position Driver Number Team Time 1. Palou 10 Chip Ganassi Racing 1:09.0004m 2. Lundgaard 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.0917s 3. Power 12 Team Penske +0.1632s 4. Josef Newgarden 2 Team Penske +0.2524s 5. Pato O’Ward 5 Arrow McLaren +0.3316s 6. Scott Dixon 9 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.5266s

Round 2

Position Driver Number Team Time from Advancing 7. Alexander Rossi 7 Arrow McLaren +0.0185s 8. Marcus Armstrong 11 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.0559s 9. Graham Rahal 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.0875s 10. Felix Rosenqvist 60 Meyer Shank Racing +0.2307s 11. Pietro Fittipaldi 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.3082s 12. Rinus Veekay 21 Ed Carpenter Racing +0.3299s

Round 1 Group 1

Round 1 Group 2

Colton Herta ran out of fuel on his final push lap. He was able to get one hot lap in and was able to steer his car to a run-off area, but the points leader will start the race in 24th.

The championship points leader runs out of fuel!@ColtonHerta and the No. 26 will not advance to Q2!



📺: Peacock pic.twitter.com/zVgv5mmmet — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 10, 2024

Fast weekend to start off May; the Sonsio Grand Prix will get underway on Saturday, May 11, at 3:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on NBC.