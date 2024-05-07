Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In his 110th Formula 1 race, Lando Norris finally broke through for his first victory after taking many second-place finishes since 2020. What’s next?
Michael Finley joins Alex Gintz on The Pit Straight to sort out the implications of Norris’ win for his own career, McLaren’s future, and the overall state of F1 as a sport. Was McLaren’s pace in Miami a sign of things to come? Will Norris and sophomore Oscar Piastri be a formidable pair in future years? What about Ferrari and their short-term trajectory?
A weekend where somebody other than Max Verstappen took the top spot leaves plenty to ponder.
