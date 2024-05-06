In February, the NASCAR Cup Series tied the record for closest finish of all time. Less than three months later, Sunday’s (May 5) AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway set a new record. Kyle Larson drag-raced Chris Buescher to the start-finish line and won by 0.001 seconds.

Adam Cheek and Tom Blackburn break down the finish, the Next Gen car’s excellence on mile-and-a-half circuits and whether they think that type of track should be brought back as the site of the season championship finale.

