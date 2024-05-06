Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
In February, the NASCAR Cup Series tied the record for closest finish of all time. Less than three months later, Sunday’s (May 5) AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway set a new record. Kyle Larson drag-raced Chris Buescher to the start-finish line and won by 0.001 seconds.
Adam Cheek and Tom Blackburn break down the finish, the Next Gen car’s excellence on mile-and-a-half circuits and whether they think that type of track should be brought back as the site of the season championship finale.
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.
About the author
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.