Tanner Gray Starting 1st in ARCA Race at Kansas

Tanner Gray will start first in the ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway as he earned his second career pole.

Coincidentally, both of his career ARCA poles came at Kansas as he earned his first one in the 2019 season finale there.

Gray also posted the fastest lap in the optional practice session on Friday (May 3).

Talladega Superspeedway winner Jake Finch starts second in the No. 20 Venturini Motorsports Toyota.

Fellow VMS driver Kris Wright will start third with Rev Racing teammates Lavar Scott and Andres Perez de Lara lining up fourth and fifth, respectively.

Venturini drivers Amber Balcaen and Dean Thompson, in the No. 55, start sixth and seventh followed by Connor Mosack, who won the most recent ARCA race at Kansas, in eighth.

Andy Jankowiak and Tanner Reif complete the top 10 starters in ninth and 10th, respectively.

Of note, Greg Van Alst, who is second in points, will start 18th. Additionally, full-time driver Alex Clubb did not complete a lap during the session so he will start last (24th).

Due to inclement weather, series officials canceled qualifying and the lineup was set via the practice speeds.

All 24 drivers will start the 100-lap race. Will Kimmel and Scott Melton withdrew after both their Kimmel Racing cars were damaged in the hauler en route to the racetrack.

The ARCA race at Kansas will start at 2 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.