Christopher Bell Wins 1st NASCAR Cup Pole of 2024 at Kansas

Christopher Bell won his first pole of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season at Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s (May 5) AdventHealth 400. Bell posted a fast lap of 183.107 mph to earn the 11th pole of his Cup career and third at Kansas.

Bell will share the front row with Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain, who posted a speed of 182.704 mph. This race will be Chastain’s first Kansas front row start.

Noah Gragson achieved his career-best starting position in Cup by placing his No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang third. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson and Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch completed the top five.

Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe, after scraping the wall in the second round of qualifying, rounded out the top 10.

Three-time 2024 winner William Byron had a rough go of it, making wall contact in turn 1 during his qualifying run. He will start 36th tomorrow in the 38-car field.

He kept his foot in it! 😮 pic.twitter.com/QZotg5FHsn — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 4, 2024

Ryan Blaney had a minor incident in turn 1 as well. The reigning champ will start this race 26th.

The green flag for the AdventHealth 400 from the Heartland will drop Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. ET. Live television coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.