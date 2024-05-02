Connor Mosack Running 2 Races for JRM

Connor Mosack is scheduled to race in two races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro. JRM announced May 2.

The two races Mosack will run for the team are the Chicago street course and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Mosack will receive sponsorship from Porter Pipe & Supply.

Mosack last drove in the Xfinity Series in 2023 for both Sam Hunt Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing. His best career Xfinity finish is fifth at Watkins Glen International.

Mosack’s JRM No. 88 has been driven by both Bubba Pollard and Carson Kvapil this season. Kvapil piloted the car last week at Dover, finishing second.

“It’s great to be back with Porter Pipe & Supply and JRM for the Chicago Street Race,” Mosack said in a team release. “I ran last year’s inaugural Xfinity Series race in Chicago with Porter Pipe & Supply and they had a ton of people out at the race. They were all pumped. Unfortunately, weather kind of put a damper on things and cut the race short. We’re definitely looking forward to getting back to Chicago. We’ve got some unfinished business there.”

The Xfinity Series’ next race will be at Darlington Raceway on May 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.