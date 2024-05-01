Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Kansas

From the East to the Midwest, NASCAR takes its talent to The Heartland for the third intermediate track of the season at Kansas Speedway.

Kansas has been home to some absolute thrillers in recent years, with last year’s spring race featuring a tap from Denny Hamlin to Kyle Larson to give the former the victory. In the Next Gen era, Kansas has become a fan-favorite on the schedule, with the 2023 AdventHealth 400 being named one of the best races of the season in several polls.

This weekend’s action between the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series should be a thriller, and it provides racing fit for a king.

Grand Marshal: “The King” of NASCAR, Richard Petty will help fire the engines for the AdventHealth 400. The Hall-of-Famer and seven-time champion serves as the ambassador for Legacy Motor Club. This season, Petty is taking part in a special anniversary, as the Petty Family celebrates 75 years of racing.

Camper Concert: A pair of concerts will take place between Friday and Saturday night at the track’s FanWalk. On Friday night, Villains Dance will take the stage to wrap up the day’s action. Then on Saturday night, one of the Midwest’s own rock bands, Cantaloupe City will entertain the crowd following the Heart of America 200.