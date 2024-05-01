Here Are the 2024 Throwback Paint Schemes

NASCAR continues its tradition of commemorating its past with another throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. This year, the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series teams honor grassroots racing in NASCAR.

The Darlington races will once again run on Mother’s Day weekend, May 10-12. As each team reveals its paint scheme for the events, Frontstretch will keep you updated here. Be sure to check back to this page as more schemes are announced.

If a driver isn’t listed, the team decided not to participate, or it hasn’t simply been announced yet.

Cup

Austin Dillon

Dillon will drive the black and gold No. 3 that pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt, who piloted these colors in 1998.

Josh Berry

Berry will run a livery likened to crew chief Rodney Childers' 1998 Late Models car.

Berry will run a livery likened to crew chief Rodney Childers’ 1998 Late Models car.

Kyle Larson

Did you miss yesterday evening’s #NASCARThrowback announcement?



Larson's No. 5 resembles former Hendrick Motorsports driver Terry Labonte's Kellogg's car from his 1996 championship-winning season.

Larson’s No. 5 resembles former Hendrick Motorsports driver Terry Labonte‘s Kellogg’s car from his 1996 championship-winning season.

Brad Keselowski

The No. 6 car of Keselowski has a similar design as the Castrol TOM’s Toyota Supra GT that debuted in 1995 in the All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship.

Corey LaJoie

Throwing it back to his roots.@CoreyLaJoie and @DLJProduce will team up to throw it back to his 2012 K&N Pro Series car in Darlington.



LaJoie's No. 7 has a similar design as his 2012 No. 07 car in which he won his first ARCA Menards Series East race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

LaJoie’s No. 7 has a similar design as his 2012 No. 07 car in which he won his first ARCA Menards Series East race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Chase Elliott

Elliott's No. 9 throws back to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 2014 Daytona 500-winning car.

Elliott’s No. 9 throws back to Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s 2014 Daytona 500-winning car.

Chase Briscoe

Briscoe honors his family roots with a throwback to his father Kevin Briscoe and grandfather Richard Briscoe's sprint cars.

Briscoe honors his family roots with a throwback to his father Kevin Briscoe and grandfather Richard Briscoe‘s sprint cars.

Martin Truex Jr.

Truex won the 2016 Southern 500 with a similar paint scheme as his No. 19 car.

Christopher Bell

Bell’s No. 20 car celebrates DEWALT’s 100th anniversary with a special logo and scheme.

Daniel Hemric

We're thrilled to have @BlacksTire as the primary partner onboard @DanielHemric's No. 31 Chevrolet for the #Goodyear400 to help celebrate their 95th anniversary!



Hemric's No. 31 commemorates Black's Tire Service's 95th anniversary with throwback colors and logo.

Hemric’s No. 31 commemorates Black’s Tire Service’s 95th anniversary with throwback colors and logo.

Todd Gilliland

Gilliland's remembering his roots with a special design and colors similar to his No. 98 CARS Tour Late Model car from his first win in 2015.

Gilliland’s remembering his roots with a special design and colors similar to his No. 98 CARS Tour Late Model car from his first win in 2015.

Alex Bowman

Honoring the No. 48 car's early seasons and the legendary success that followed during @teamhendrick's 40th season in #NASCAR.💙



Bowman's No. 48 sports one of the most iconic paint schemes, honoring seven-time champ Jimmie Johnson's car from the early 2000s.

Bowman’s No. 48 sports one of the most iconic paint schemes, honoring seven-time champ Jimmie Johnson‘s car from the early 2000s.

Xfinity

Sammy Smith

The No. 8 of Smith will pay tribute to TMC Transportation's first motorsports entry with Mike Brooks' 1980 sprint car run at Knoxville Raceway.

The No. 8 of Smith will pay tribute to TMC Transportation’s first motorsports entry with Mike Brooks‘ 1980 sprint car run at Knoxville Raceway.

Brandon Jones

A @DaleJr throwback is always a good one.



Jones' No. 8 has the same style as Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 88 from 2018.

Jones’ No. 8 has the same style as Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 from 2018.

Ryan Ellis

The No. 43 of Ellis will have the iconic neon green and yellow colors and design, similar to Cole Trickle’s car in Days of Thunder.

Brennan Poole

Poole’s throwback scheme is a classic, resembling Kyle Petty‘s Hot Wheels car from 1997.

Trucks

Corey Heim

The No. 11 truck of Heim honors Cale Yarborough's 1974 Southern 500 car.

The No. 11 truck of Heim honors Cale Yarborough‘s 1974 Southern 500 car.

Taylor Gray

On the prowl again. 🐅 @TaylorGray17_ will throwback to Mark Green's Hensley Racing Busch Series car, honoring its former Crew Chief and Team Manager, Jeff Hensley!



Taylor Gray's No. 17 is a tribute to his crew chief Jeff Hensley's family racing team; Mark Green piloted the No. 63 Superflo car with tiger stripes in 2000 in the Xfinity Series.

Taylor Gray’s No. 17 is a tribute to his crew chief Jeff Hensley’s family racing team; Mark Green piloted the No. 63 Superflo car with tiger stripes in 2000 in the Xfinity Series.

Tyler Ankrum

Ankrum’s No. 18 is likened to Russ Wheeler’s car from the 1990 movie Days of Thunder.

Christian Eckes

Eckes’ truck sports a similar scheme as Brownie King‘s 1957 Chevrolet, run in the 1950s and 1960s.

Daniel Dye

Dye’s No. 42 sports a scheme Kyle Petty ran in 1989.

Thad Moffitt

Moffitt's No. 46 truck has the same design and colors as Bobby Hamilton's No. 43 STP 25th anniversary scheme from 1996.

Moffitt’s No. 46 truck has the same design and colors as Bobby Hamilton‘s No. 43 STP 25th anniversary scheme from 1996.