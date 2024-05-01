Here Are the 2024 Throwback Paint Schemes

NASCAR continues its tradition of commemorating its past with another throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. This year, the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series teams honor grassroots racing in NASCAR.
The Darlington races will once again run on Mother’s Day weekend, May 10-12. As each team reveals its paint scheme for the events, Frontstretch will keep you updated here. Be sure to check back to this page as more schemes are announced.
If a driver isn’t listed, the team decided not to participate, or it hasn’t simply been announced yet.
Cup
Dillon will drive the black and gold No. 3 that pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt, who piloted these colors in 1998.
Berry will run a livery likened to crew chief Rodney Childers’ 1998 Late Models car.
Larson’s No. 5 resembles former Hendrick Motorsports driver Terry Labonte‘s Kellogg’s car from his 1996 championship-winning season.
The No. 6 car of Keselowski has a similar design as the Castrol TOM’s Toyota Supra GT that debuted in 1995 in the All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship.
LaJoie’s No. 7 has a similar design as his 2012 No. 07 car in which he won his first ARCA Menards Series East race at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Elliott’s No. 9 throws back to Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s 2014 Daytona 500-winning car.
Briscoe honors his family roots with a throwback to his father Kevin Briscoe and grandfather Richard Briscoe‘s sprint cars.
Truex won the 2016 Southern 500 with a similar paint scheme as his No. 19 car.
Bell’s No. 20 car celebrates DEWALT’s 100th anniversary with a special logo and scheme.
Hemric’s No. 31 commemorates Black’s Tire Service’s 95th anniversary with throwback colors and logo.
Gilliland’s remembering his roots with a special design and colors similar to his No. 98 CARS Tour Late Model car from his first win in 2015.
Bowman’s No. 48 sports one of the most iconic paint schemes, honoring seven-time champ Jimmie Johnson‘s car from the early 2000s.
Xfinity
The No. 8 of Smith will pay tribute to TMC Transportation’s first motorsports entry with Mike Brooks‘ 1980 sprint car run at Knoxville Raceway.
Jones’ No. 8 has the same style as Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 from 2018.
The No. 43 of Ellis will have the iconic neon green and yellow colors and design, similar to Cole Trickle’s car in Days of Thunder.
Poole’s throwback scheme is a classic, resembling Kyle Petty‘s Hot Wheels car from 1997.
Trucks
The No. 11 truck of Heim honors Cale Yarborough‘s 1974 Southern 500 car.
Taylor Gray’s No. 17 is a tribute to his crew chief Jeff Hensley’s family racing team; Mark Green piloted the No. 63 Superflo car with tiger stripes in 2000 in the Xfinity Series.
Ankrum’s No. 18 is likened to Russ Wheeler’s car from the 1990 movie Days of Thunder.
Eckes’ truck sports a similar scheme as Brownie King‘s 1957 Chevrolet, run in the 1950s and 1960s.
Dye’s No. 42 sports a scheme Kyle Petty ran in 1989.
Moffitt’s No. 46 truck has the same design and colors as Bobby Hamilton‘s No. 43 STP 25th anniversary scheme from 1996.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor and involved with photos, social media and news editing. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
