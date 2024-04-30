Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour wide, Jared Haas Graphic

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Happy Hour: Denny Hamlin, Air-Blocker & Shot-Caller

Trey Lyle, Davey Segal and Michael Massie

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle and Michael Massie are joined by new cohost Davey Segal of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to talk the uproar created by Denny Hamlin‘s air-blocking of Kyle Larson to win at Dover Motor Speedway.

The trio also get into whether Hamlin is the best thing going for NASCAR at the moment. They heatedly debate if Larson should skip the All-Star Race altogether to focus on Indianapolis 500 qualifying.

They then discuss which drivers should be concerned with only 15 races remaining before the playoff cutoff.

See also
Sam Hunt Talks Scaling Back & Working with Corey Heim

In the bonus segment, the guys guess which drivers are using Zyn nicotine pouches after Parker Kligerman pointed out several drivers are using them during races.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

Trey Lyle
segaldavey
Website

Davey is in his fifth season with Frontstretch and currently serves as a multimedia editor and reporter. He authors the "NASCAR Mailbox" column, spearheads the site's video content and hosts the Frontstretch Podcast weekly. He's covered the K&N Pro Series and ARCA extensively for NASCAR.com and currently serves as an associate producer for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and production assistant for NBC Sports Washington. Follow him on Twitter @DaveyCenter.

Michael.massie 113x150

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Share via
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x