Happy Hour: Denny Hamlin, Air-Blocker & Shot-Caller

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle and Michael Massie are joined by new cohost Davey Segal of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to talk the uproar created by Denny Hamlin‘s air-blocking of Kyle Larson to win at Dover Motor Speedway.

The trio also get into whether Hamlin is the best thing going for NASCAR at the moment. They heatedly debate if Larson should skip the All-Star Race altogether to focus on Indianapolis 500 qualifying.

They then discuss which drivers should be concerned with only 15 races remaining before the playoff cutoff.

In the bonus segment, the guys guess which drivers are using Zyn nicotine pouches after Parker Kligerman pointed out several drivers are using them during races.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.