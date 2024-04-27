Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Dover

From the Big One at Talladega Superspeedway to a monster-sized challenge, the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series head to Dover Motor Speedway.

The one-mile, concrete track will entice drivers to see who can tame Miles the Monster at a track that has claimed more than its share of cars.

Several special guests will be on hand to watch some of racing’s best duel it out in Delaware for the rights to the red-eyed Miles the Monster trophy.

Invocation: Chaplain Dan Schafer of the Calvary Assembly of God in Hightstown, N.J., will give the invocation prior to the Cup race.

1st Lt. Ronald Gogan, who is the chaplain of the Dover Air Force Base, will serve in the role for the Xfinity race.

Grand Marshal: Several military veterans will give the command to start the engines for the Wurth 400. Retired Air Force Major Elester “Hollywood” Latham, retired Navy Lt. Jim “Zeke” Lloyd, retired Navy Cmdr. Jack “Razor” Gillett and retired Navy Lt. Bill “Offender” Moir will join together to give the command.

For the BetRivers 200, BetRivers Ambassador Dan O’Toole will give the command.

National Anthem: Prior to the Wurth 400, the U.S. Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps will perform the national anthem.

For the Xfinity race, Airman First Class Nolan Kuhn of the Dover Air Force Base Eagle Choir appears to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Honorary Pace Car Official: Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh will serve as the honorary pace car official for the Cup race. Marsh was named the 2024 Miss America winner, representing Colorado.

Honorary Starter: Benjamin Wurth will wave the green flag over the Cup drivers to commence the race. Wurth is the deputy chairman of the supervisory board of the Wurth Group.

Flyover: A-10s from the Maryland National Guard will take to the skies during the national anthem for the Wurth 400.

Ahead of the BetRivers 200, a C-17 from the Dover Air Force Base will fly across the track.