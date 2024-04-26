William Sawalich on Pole for ARCA at Dover

For the second time in as many races this season, and the eighth time in his ARCA Menards Series career, William Sawalich has won the pole for today’s race at Dover Motor Speedway.
Sawalich’s time of 161.812 mph was nearly two-tenths of a second quicker than second place. Brent Crews, who is making his first series start of the 2024 season, is that second-place driver, qualifying on the outside of the front row.
On row two, Gio Ruggiero will roll off the grid third, next to Carson Kvapil, who is pulling double duty this weekend as he’ll also attempt to qualify for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
Lavar Scott, who had his best qualifying effort to date this season, rounds out the top five in fifth. He’ll roll off next to Connor Zilisch, who starts sixth.
Andres Perez de Lara, Kris Wright, Toni Breidinger and Marco Andretti complete the top 10.
All but two of the teams entered the race made a qualifying run, with Dale Shearer and Rita Goulet not taking time. Neither driver took to the track in the practice session prior to qualifying either.
ARCA Dover Starting Lineup
Tonight’s General Tire 150 at The Monster Mile kicks off at 5 p.m. ET, and FOX Sports 2 will carry television coverage of the event.
Josh joined Frontstretch in 2023 and currently covers the ARCA Menards Series. Born and raised in Missouri, Josh has been watching motorsports since 2005. He currently is studying for a Mass Communication degree at Lindenwood University
