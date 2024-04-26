Nico Hulkenberg Joining KICK Sauber/Audi F1 Beginning In 2025

German Formula 1 veteran Nico Hulkenberg has been confirmed to move to KICK Sauber, which will become the Audi F1 team in 2026, beginning in 2025, the team announced April 26.

Hulkenberg, who has raced in F1 on-and-off since 2010, is currently in his second season with Haas. The 36-year-old driver has made the most entries in F1 history at 211 without securing a podium.

It’s also not his first time driving for Sauber; Hulkenberg finished 10th in points for the Swiss-based team in 2013.

“The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special,” Hulkenberg said in a team release. “When a German manufacturer enters Formula 1 with such determination, it’s a unique opportunity. To represent the factory team of such a car brand with a power unit made in Germany is a great honor for me.”

It’s also not Hulkenberg’s first time driving for a Volkswagen Auto Group brand, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2015 for the Porsche factory team under team principal Andreas Seidl. Seidl is now CEO of the Sauber/Audi F1 operation.

“The signing of Nico is the next milestone for Audi’s Formula 1 project,” Seidl added. “With his speed, his experience and his dedicated teamwork, he will make an important contribution to Audi’s entry in 2026 as early as next year. Right from the start, there was great mutual interest in tackling a project of this uniqueness together. Nico is a strong personality, his determination and desire on a professional and personal level will help us to make progress both in the development of the car and in building up the team.”

The team has not announced who will be its other F1 driver. The news today means that at least one of either Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu, their current driver lineup, will not be returning to the team in 2025.