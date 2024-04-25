Spire Adds to Connor Zilisch’s Truck Schedule

Connor Zilisch will run more NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races for Spire Motorsports than originally announced, Spire revealed April 25.

The team has added events at Richmond Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway to his schedule, with Silver Hare Racing joining as his primary sponsor at Richmond, Bristol and his previously announced start at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Initially, he was set for starts at Circuit of the Americas, Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead.

Zilisch will drive the No. 7 for the team in all events but Homestead; his truck number there has not yet been announced.

“It’s pretty hard not to be amped up when you get three more races with someone as talented as Connor Zilisch,” crew chief Brian Pattie said in a team release. “He’s shaping to be up to be a generational talent and to say he was impressive at COTA would be an understatement, at best. He’s proven that he can drive anything on four wheels so we’re definitely looking forward to having him back in our truck at Richmond.”

Zilisch finished fourth in his Truck debut at COTA after starting from the pole.

He is also running the full ARCA Menards Series East schedule in 2024 for Pinnacle Racing Group and will make select other ARCA starts for the team this year, plus a part-time schedule for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series once he turns 18.