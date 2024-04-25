Luca Ghiotto Making IndyCar Debut at Barber

Luca Ghiotto will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park for Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing, DCR announced April 25.

Ghiotto will drive the No. 51 alongside teammate Jack Harvey.

“I’m very excited to be making my NTT IndyCar Series debut this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park,” Ghiotto said in a team release. “I’ve spent the majority of my career overseas but was always intrigued and wanting to try IndyCar. It will be my first time driving this car and my first time at this track, so there’s a steep learning curve and challenge ahead of me, but I am very much looking forward to it.”

Colin Braun and Nolan Siegel previously drove the No. 51 this year, with Katherine Legge also planned for a start.

Ghiotto is additionally planned for a start in the car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The Italian Ghiotto runs in the European Le Mans Series and has also competed in the FIA Formula 2 championship, as well as in Formula E as a simulator driver and tester.

“We know it won’t be an easy first race for Luca jumping in the car like this with no testing whatsoever,” team owner Coyne added. “That said, he has plenty of experience in different types of race cars and has proven himself over the years. We look forward to seeing what he can do in the next two races and know that he will bring experience and knowledge to the team.”

DCR’s No. 51 has finished 20th in both of its starts so far in 2024.