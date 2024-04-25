Race Weekend Central
(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Bringing the Heat: Austin Dillon Talks a Year of Lessons With Kyle Busch

Bryan Nolen and Stephen Stumpf

On this episode of Bringing The Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon. They talked about what Dillon learned from his struggles last season, how to maintain energy over the season and avoid burnout, and what teammate Kyle Busch has brought to Richard Childress Racing.

After the Dillon conversation, Stephen Stumpf comes on to discuss Erik Jones‘ injury after his wreck at Talladega Superspeedway. They also gave some initial thoughts on this year’s new All-Star Race format.

The guys also reacted to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s comments about the constant fuel saving during the race.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Stephen Stumpf is the NASCAR Content Director for Frontstretch, and his weekly columns include “Stat Sheet” and “4 Burning Questions.” Stephen also writes commentary, contributes weekly to the “Bringing the Heat” podcast and is frequently at the track for on-site coverage. A native of Texas, Stephen began following NASCAR at age 9 after attending his first race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Follow on Twitter @stephen_stumpf.

