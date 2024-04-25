On this episode of Bringing The Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon. They talked about what Dillon learned from his struggles last season, how to maintain energy over the season and avoid burnout, and what teammate Kyle Busch has brought to Richard Childress Racing.

After the Dillon conversation, Stephen Stumpf comes on to discuss Erik Jones‘ injury after his wreck at Talladega Superspeedway. They also gave some initial thoughts on this year’s new All-Star Race format.

The guys also reacted to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s comments about the constant fuel saving during the race.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.