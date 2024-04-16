NASCAR Suspends 2 Crewmembers on Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Team

NASCAR issued penalties to two NASCAR Cup Series crewmembers on Kyle Larson‘s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team on April 16.

Rear-tire changer Calvin Teague and jackman Brandon Johnson were suspended for two Cup races after a wheel came off of Larson’s car while under caution at Texas Motor Speedway. Larson served a two-lap penalty but rebounded to finish 21st on the lead lap.

Both crewmembers are suspended for Talladega Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway.

Additionally, several other penalties were announced Tuesday.

Nicholas Covey was suspended indefinitely for violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy. He previously was a jackman on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team, last with the team on April 7 at Martinsville Speedway.

Also, three Cup team members incurred one-race suspensions for rules involving protective clothing and equipment. No. 17 RFK Racing tire carrier Zach Yager, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing tire carrier Jake Holmes and No. 33 Richard Childress Racing jackman Doug Warrick all will sit out one race. Yager had an infraction for his gloves, Holmes’ penalty was for his helmet strap and Warrick’s was for his helmet.

NASCAR Xfinity Series fueler for JR Motorsports’ No. 9 team, Brandon Harder, is also suspended for one race for the same infraction as above involving the protective apron.

A few fines for loose lug nuts were also handed out this week. Crew chiefs Phillip Bell and Patrick Donahue (for Nos. 9 and 48 teams, respectively) were fined $5,000.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series crew chief Chris Carrier for the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports team was also fined $5,000 for two unsecured lug nuts. He was suspended for one race.