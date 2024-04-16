Entry List: 2024 MMI Oil Workers 150

The ARCA Menards Series West is back in action this weekend for the MMI Oil Workers 150 presented by the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

There are 24 cars entered and all teams will start the race, barring any modifications to the entry list.

Eric Nascimento and Henry Barton make their first appearances of the season, as does Nascimento Motorsports as a whole. Nascimento is in the No. 4, while Barton will make his series debut in the No. 21.

Kole Raz will get a start in the No. 5, marking the first appearance of the 2024 season for both Raz and Jerry Pitts Racing’s No. 5.

Danica Dart and Kyle Keller, both of whom raced at Phoenix Raceway, switch their numbers to the Nos. 11 and 12, respectively.

Former ARCA Menards Series champion Mason Mitchell is back in the sport to drive Sigma Performance Services’ No. 23.

PJ Pedroncelli returns to the series with his own No. 33, while Ryan Philpott makes an oval start to drive his No. 52.

Garrett Zacharias takes over the No. 77 Toyota, which was originally expected to be Cody Kiemele, and John Moore will drive the No. 88 Ford after Jake Bollman piloted it at Phoenix.

Fierce Creature Racing has a second car, the No. 0, this weekend, with Tony Huffman driving. Huffman will also be main driver Bobby Hillis Jr.‘s crew chief.

The MMI Oil Workers 150 is scheduled for Saturday, April 20. Coverage will be on FloRacing and ARCARacing.com and the race is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.