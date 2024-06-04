Entry List: 2024 General Tire 200

The ARCA Menards Series West makes a stop in Wine Country this weekend with the running of the General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway.

Entered this week are 32 teams, all of whom will make the field, barring any changes to the entry list.

Eric Nascimento returns to the driver’s seat this weekend in his No. 4, while Travis McCullough, a driver with experience on the road course, will also drive the No. 21 for the Nascimento family.

Brent Crews has driving duties of the Venturini Motorsports No. 15 this weekend, and Sam Mayer, a multi-time road course winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will get more road racing experience in Sigma Performance Services’ No. 23.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson will get another start for Rette Jones Racing in the No. 30. Gragson recently drove for the team in the Xfinity Series when it debuted at Charlotte Motor Speedway; he delivered the team a top-10 result.

After piloting the No. 4 at Portland International Raceway, Dale Quarterley again enters his own car but switches the number to the No. 32 with Nascimento Motorsports entered.

Series veteran Johnny Borneman is back driving this weekend for Lowden Jackson Motorsports after the No. 41 skipped Portland.

Ryan Philpott will pilot the Philpott Race Cars No. 52 after a recent 14th-place effort at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

Rodd Kneeland will drive the Rodd Racing No. 68 in his first attempt of the year after running one race last season for High Point Racing.

Derek Copeland Racing will enter the No. 80 enter this weekend’s event with Brian Kamisky behind the wheel. Kamisky has eight career starts to his name with three top-10 finishes.

Tim Spurgeon will drive the No. 86. This will be the driver’s first start of the season after racing once in 2023.

The General Tire 200 can he seen on FloRacing Friday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The audio broadcast can be found on ARCARacing.com.