Stock Car Scoop: Is Chase Elliott Back?

After a war of attrition closed out the NASCAR Cup Series’ visit to Texas Motor Speedway with a bevy of cautions, Chase Elliott emerged victorious to snap a winless drought of over a year on Sunday (April 14).

Adam Cheek and Anthony Damcott chat about whether the Hendrick Motorsports driver is actually back, how they feel about Texas now and more.

Adam Cheek Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, he covered sports there and later spent a year and a half as a sports host on 910 the Fan in Richmond, VA. He's freelanced for Richmond Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch and also hosts the Adam Cheek's Sports Week podcast. Adam has followed racing since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.