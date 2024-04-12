Formula 1 Unveils 2025 Schedule

The 2025 Formula 1 schedule is already here, as unveiled by the FIA on April 12.

In the 75th anniversary of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, F1 will once again contest a 24-race season.

“2025 will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it’s that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar,” said Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO and President.

The season-opener will return to Australia for the first time since 2019 on March 14-16, meaning the season opens two weeks later than it did in 2023.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which played host to the first two races of the 2023 season, will move to the fourth and fifth races of the season to avoid conflicting with Ramadan. Both races will also be run on a Sunday afternoon, as opposed to Saturday night like this season. Las Vegas will be the only Saturday night race of the 2025 season on Nov. 20-22.

Spain and Canada swap spots on the schedule, and the race in Spain will run May 30-June 1, the week following the Monaco Grand Prix. That will delay the off weekend one week until June 6-8, before heading to Canada June 13-15.

New for the 2025 season is a three-week break in July, between the 12th race at Silverstone from July 4-6, and the 13th race at Belgium from July 25-27. Belgium swaps dates with the Hungarian Grand Prix, putting the latter back in its traditional spot as the final race before the four week break in August.

The rest of the schedule remains largely unchanged, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix retaining its spot as the season finale on the weekend of Dec. 5-7.

Additionally, F1 Sprints will return in 2025 for a six-race schedule, however those races have not yet been announced.

2025 Formula 1 Schedule

March 14-16: Australia (Melbourne)

March 21-23: China (Shanghai)

April 4-6: Japan (Suzuka)

April 11-13: Bahrain (Sakhir)

April 18-20: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

May 2-4: United States (Miami)

May 16-18: Emilia Romagna (Imola)

May 23-25: Monaco

May 30-June 1: Spain (Barcelona)

June 13-15: Canada (Montreal)

June 27-29: Austria (Spielberg)

July 4-6: United Kingdom (Silverstone)

July 25-27: Belgium (Spa)

Aug. 1-3: Hungary (Budapest)

Aug. 29-31: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

Sept. 5-7: Italy (Monza)

Sept. 19-21: Azerbaijan (Baku)

Oct. 3-5: Singapore

Oct. 17-19: United States (Austin)

Oct. 24-26: Mexico (Mexico City)

Nov. 7-9: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

Nov. 20-22: United States (Las Vegas)

Nov. 28-30: Qatar (Lusail)

Dec. 5-7: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)