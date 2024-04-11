Jeffrey Earnhardt Running Truck Race at Charlotte for MBM

Jeffrey Earnhardt will make his return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24. Earnhardt made the announcement via social media that he and MBM Motorsports had teamed up with non-profit sponsor Forgotten Coast K9 for the event.

Earnhardt will attempt to make his first start in the series since Talladega Superspeedway in 2011. Should Earnhardt qualify, it would be his 11th career start in the series. Earnhardt’s career best result came at Daytona International Speedway in 2011, when he finished seventh in the series season opener.

“Really excited to announce I’ll be racing Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend with MBM Motorsports in their Toyota in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,” Earnhardt said on X. “Big thanks to everyone at Forgotten Coast K9 for making it possible!”

The announcement for MBM comes after its reintroduction to the NASCAR Cup Series over the past few weeks, which saw Timmy Hill and Carl Long drive the team’s No. 66 in the Cup Series.

“MBM is thrilled to be fielding Jeffrey Earnhardt in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” the team announced on X. “Earnhardt, returning to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the first time since 2011, will pilot the Forgotten Coast K9 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Truck number, paint scheme, and more still to come.”

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled for Friday, May 24, at 8:30 p.m. ET, live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.