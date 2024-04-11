Fernando Alonso Staying With Aston Martin Into 2026

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso will remain with the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team for the foreseeable future, the team announced on April 11. Alonso has now signed with the team into the 2026 season, looking to build on a strong 2023 season.

Alonso made the move over to Aston in 2023, taking over the seat from Sebastian Vettel following Vettel’s retirement from the sport. In the pairings first season together, Alonso and Aston amassed eight podiums, including three second place finishes.

“Securing Fernando’s long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news,” Team Principal Mike Krack said. “We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed.

“We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him.

“Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin Aramco a competitive force.This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda. We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving further success together.”

Alonso currently sits tied with George Russell for seventh in the F1 standings through four races in 2024, 53 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen.