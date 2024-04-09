Race Weekend Central
F1 Grand Prix Of Japan

The Pit Straight: Who Belongs Where in F1?

Alex Gintz

After business returned to usual in Formula 1 by way of Max Verstappen‘s win in the Japanese Grand Prix, we are once again left to dig up a question to wrestle with on The Pit Straight. This time? Silly season during the not-so-silly season.

Carlos Sainz has brought Ferrari their only two wins since mid-2022, but is out of a ride next year. Lewis Hamilton‘s move to Ferrari from 205 leaves a void that Mercedes may not be able to fill like they plan to. And, most recently, Yuki Tsunoda captured points in his home race, finishing ahead of Daniel Ricciardo once more. Has the Australian’s time to prove his worth to the suits at Red Bull officially run out?

Alex Gintz and Michael Finley survey the lay of the land and speculate as to how these questions may be answered for next year.

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.

About the author

Alex is the IndyCar Content Director at Frontstretch, having initially joined as an entry-level contributor in 2021. He also serves as Managing Director of The Asia Cable, a publication focused on the international affairs and politics of the Asia-Pacific region which he co-founded in 2023. With previous experience in China, Japan and Poland, Alex is particularly passionate about the international realm of motorsport and the politics that make the wheels turn - literally - behind the scenes.

