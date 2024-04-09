Podcast: Play in new window | Download
After business returned to usual in Formula 1 by way of Max Verstappen‘s win in the Japanese Grand Prix, we are once again left to dig up a question to wrestle with on The Pit Straight. This time? Silly season during the not-so-silly season.
Carlos Sainz has brought Ferrari their only two wins since mid-2022, but is out of a ride next year. Lewis Hamilton‘s move to Ferrari from 205 leaves a void that Mercedes may not be able to fill like they plan to. And, most recently, Yuki Tsunoda captured points in his home race, finishing ahead of Daniel Ricciardo once more. Has the Australian’s time to prove his worth to the suits at Red Bull officially run out?
Alex Gintz and Michael Finley survey the lay of the land and speculate as to how these questions may be answered for next year.
