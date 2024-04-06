Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez Sweep Front Row in Japan

Max Verstappen rebounded from a rare did-not-finish at the Australian Grand Prix by winning pole for the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix during Saturday’s (April 6) qualifying session.
Verstappen was able to lead off a Red Bull Racing front row lockout – the team’s fourth at Suzuka – with teammate Sergio Perez qualifying less than a tenth of a second him. Lando Norris was best of the rest in third.
“To be on pole, you want every lap to be perfect,” Verstappen told Sky Sports’ Jean Alesi after the session. “Around a track like this, that’s not always the case. Overall, very good day and very good starting position. And tomorrow is what counts.”
Q3
There were no on-track incidents in this round, nor in the other two rounds of qualifying.
|Pos.
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Leader
|1.
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|1:28:197m
|2.
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|+0.066s
|3.
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|+0.292
|4.
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.485s
|5.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|+0.489s
|6.
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|+0.563s
|7.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.569s
|8.
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.589s
|9.
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.811s
|10.
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|+1.216s
Q2
Tsunoda advanced to Q3 in front of his home crowd for the second season in a row after putting in a fast lap at the very end of the session. However, this advancement came at the expense of Tsunoda’s RB teammate Daniel Ricciardo.
|Pos.
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Advancing
|11.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|+0.055s
|12.
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|+0.077s
|13.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|KICK Sauber Ferrari
|+0.176s
|14.
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|+0.297s
|15.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|+0.399s
Q1
Kevin Magnussen took three attempts in this session, as the Haas team tested out a new setup after being slow in practice. It wasn’t enough, as the Dane was eliminated in this round anyway.
Bottas had a monster lap at the very end of the session to finish this round in eighth, a high mark for KICK Sauber so far this season.
|Pos.
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Advancing
|16.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|+0.061s
|17.
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|+0.156s
|18.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|+0.168s
|19.
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|+0.176s
|20.
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|KICK Sauber Ferrari
|+0.180s
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Konnichiwa one and all, as F1 races this weekend in the land of the rising sun. Lights out of this year’s Japanese Grand Prix will come at 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 7, with coverage in the United States on ESPN.
