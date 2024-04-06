NASCAR on TV this week
(Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images via Red Bull Content Pool)

Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez Sweep Front Row in Japan

Max Verstappen rebounded from a rare did-not-finish at the Australian Grand Prix by winning pole for the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix during Saturday’s (April 6) qualifying session.

Verstappen was able to lead off a Red Bull Racing front row lockout – the team’s fourth at Suzuka – with teammate Sergio Perez qualifying less than a tenth of a second him. Lando Norris was best of the rest in third.

“To be on pole, you want every lap to be perfect,” Verstappen told Sky Sports’ Jean Alesi after the session. “Around a track like this, that’s not always the case. Overall, very good day and very good starting position. And tomorrow is what counts.”

Q3

There were no on-track incidents in this round, nor in the other two rounds of qualifying.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Leader
1.1Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT1:28:197m
2.11Sergio PerezRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT+0.066s
3.4Lando NorrisMcLaren Mercedes+0.292
4.55Carlos SainzFerrari+0.485s
5.14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.489s
6.81Oscar PiastriMcLaren Mercedes+0.563s
7.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes+0.569s
8.16Charles LeclercFerrari+0.589s
9.63George RussellMercedes+0.811s
10.22Yuki TsunodaRB Honda RBPT+1.216s

Q2

Tsunoda advanced to Q3 in front of his home crowd for the second season in a row after putting in a fast lap at the very end of the session. However, this advancement came at the expense of Tsunoda’s RB teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
11.3Daniel RicciardoRB Honda RBPT+0.055s
12.27Nico HulkenbergHaas Ferrari+0.077s
13.77Valtteri BottasKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.176s
14.23Alexander AlbonWilliams Mercedes+0.297s
15.31Esteban OconAlpine Renault+0.399s

Q1

Kevin Magnussen took three attempts in this session, as the Haas team tested out a new setup after being slow in practice. It wasn’t enough, as the Dane was eliminated in this round anyway.

Bottas had a monster lap at the very end of the session to finish this round in eighth, a high mark for KICK Sauber so far this season.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
16.18Lance StrollAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.061s
17.10Pierre GaslyAlpine Renault+0.156s
18.20Kevin MagnussenHaas Ferrari+0.168s
19.2Logan SargeantWilliams Mercedes+0.176s
20.24Zhou GuanyuKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.180s

Konnichiwa one and all, as F1 races this weekend in the land of the rising sun. Lights out of this year’s Japanese Grand Prix will come at 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 7, with coverage in the United States on ESPN.

Michael has watched NASCAR for 20 years and regularly covered the sport from 2013-2021, and also formerly covered the SRX series from 2021-2023. He now covers the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and road course events in the NASCAR Cup Series.