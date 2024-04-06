Kyle Larson Wins 2nd Cup Pole of 2024 at Martinsville

Kyle Larson won the pole for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway Saturday (April 6) with the quickest time being 96.034 mph. This is Larson’s second pole at Martinsville and 18th pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Hendrick Motorsports won its 249th career pole, celebrating with all four of its cars running a special ruby finish for its 40th anniversary in NASCAR.

Larson beat 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace a week after the two got together with two to go at Richmond Raceway. Wallace was edged out with his quickest lap clocking in at 96.029 mph, .005 mph slower than the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro.

Larson’s HMS teammate Chase Elliott qualified third, and Martin Truex Jr. slotted in fourth. Chase Briscoe, the fastest Ford, rounded out the top five.

Joey Logano, Josh Berry, last week’s winner Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman completed the top 10.

Only 37 entries attempted to qualify for Sunday’s (April 7) race. Therefore, all 37 will compete.

The Cup Series’ first stop at Martinsville will begin on Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET. TV coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.