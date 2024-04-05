Ty Majeski Takes Truck Pole at Martinsville

Ty Majeski set a new Martinsville Speedway track record for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying on Friday (April 5), putting himself on the pole for the Long John Silver’s 200 with a speed of 97.523 mph.

It’s the second pole of the season for Majeski and the No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford and seventh in Majeski’s career. Majeski, who was fastest in practice, was one of three Trucks to break the previous qualifying record of 97.088 set by Joey Logano in 2015.

Christian Eckes in the No. 19 Chevy will start alongside Majeski on the front row, logging a lap of 97.422 mph. Eckes is the series most recent short track winner, claiming a victory at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 16.

Layne Riggs will start third with a speed of 97.098 mph. Truck Series points leader Corey Heim was the highest qualifying Toyota in fourth; he won last year’s Martinsville race.

Nick Sanchez will start fifth. Ben Rhodes, Jake Garcia, Dean Thompson, Tyler Ankrum and Jack Wood rounded out the top 10.

Sammy Smith qualified 13th as the driver of the No. 7 Chevy for Spire Motorsports for his first Truck Series start at Martinsville.

William Sawalich, driving the No. 1 Toyota entry from TRICON Garage, qualified 21st.

Cam Waters, an Australian Supercar veteran making his Truck Series debut in the No. 66 Ford for ThorSport, qualified 22nd. His teammate Matt Crafton qualified 24th for what’ll be his 550th career start.

Thad Moffitt had a brake fire that kept him from posting a qualifying lap. Justin Carroll, whose No. 90 Toyota had still not passed technical inspection by the conclusion of practice, is slated to start at the tail end of the 34-truck field.

The Long John Silver’s 200 is scheduled for Friday night with the green flag set to wave at 7:40 p.m. ET. Coverage on FOX Sports 1 begins at 7 p.m. ET.