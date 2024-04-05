Brandon Jones Wins Xfinity Pole at Martinsville

With a speed of 96.151 mph during Friday’s (April 5) qualifying, Brandon Jones tied the track record to win the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

It’s Jones’ ninth career pole and second at Martinsville. However, he’ll drop to the rear Saturday after the No. 9 Chevrolet JR Motorsports team found an issue to a brake rotor after his qualifying run.

Cole Custer starts on the outside of the front row in second at 95.845 mph. Sheldon Creed starts third as Toyota’s top qualifier.

Jeb Burton secured fourth while last fall’s Martinsville winner Justin Allgaier will start fifth.

The rest of the top 10 includes Aric Almirola, Anthony Alfredo, Ryan Sieg, Sam Mayer and Austin Hill.

The debuting Carson Kvapil qualified 12th in the No. 88 Chevy from JR Motorsports. AJ Allmendinger was fastest in practice but will start 15th.

Chandler Smith, the points leader and winner of the two Xfinity short track races ran so far this season, brought out a caution in practice after running into the wall in turn 1. The No. 81 Toyota did not make a qualifying run and will start in the rear of the field.

Akinori Ogata in the No. 35 Toyota for Joey Gase Motorsports also didn’t set a time in qualifying. Ogata will start 38th, making the field on owner’s points.

Ryan Vargas in the No. 74 Chevy for Mike Harmon Racing was the only driver who failed to qualify for the race.

The DUDE Wipes 250 is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday with television coverage on FOX Sports 1.