Austin Hill Running Multiple Cup Races for RCR

Austin Hill will drive multiple NASCAR Cup Series races for Richard Childress Racing in 2024, RCR announced April 5.

Hill will drive the No. 33 with sponsorship from United Rentals.

His first race is at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hill competes full time for RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving its No. 21.

“United Rentals has supported me throughout all of the key moments of my racing career so far, which makes their involvement in my upcoming NASCAR Cup Series starts for Richard Childress Racing that much more special,” Hill said in a team release. “I’m happy to have another opportunity to race in the Cup Series for RCR.

“The amount of success that we’ve been able to accomplish together in the Xfinity Series makes me excited for this slate of races. It’s not going to be easy, competing against the best drivers on Sundays, but I’m thankful to Richard, everyone at RCR, and United Rentals for allowing this Cup Series schedule to come to life. Racing a Next Gen Chevrolet at a mile-and-a-half will be a new challenge, but one that I’m looking forward to.”

The remainder of Hill’s Cup schedule was not announced.

In 2024, he has two wins, five top fives and six top 10s in the Xfinity Series, sitting second in points entering Martinsville Speedway.

Hill also has six career Cup starts since 2022, one with RCR and five via Beard Motorsports. His best finish is 14th in 2023 at Daytona International Speedway.