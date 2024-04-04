Chad Finchum Running Texas for MBM

Chad Finchum will return to the driver’s seat at Texas Motor Speedway, as MBM Motorsports announced on April 4 that he will drive the team’s No. 66 in the Xfinity Series.

HART HVAC & Electric will be on board as the team’s sponsor.

Finchum’s first start in the series came back in 2017, and he has made at least two starts in the series in every season since then. Finchum has never completed the full Xfinity schedule but ran a majority of the races in the series from 2018 to 2020.

“Texas is such a unique track, with keeping the car under control out of turn 2, to the sheer speed you carry each lap,” Finchum said in a team release. “I am proud to team up with HART HVAC & Electric, Winsupply of Fort Worth and Cooper&Hunter and give them an opportunity to run up front.”

Finchum is no stranger to driving for MBM owner Carl Long. Most of Finchum’s series starts have come behind the wheel of a Long-owned machine, including a 15th place finish at Texas in 2019, which still stands as Finchum’s career best result on a non-superspeedway.

“Chad is a talented driver and Texas is a track that suits his driving style well,” Long said. “We are excited to be back in the Xfinity Series representing new and old partners of our organization.”

Texas marks the second time the No. 66 has come to the track in the Xfinity Series in 2024, following Daytona International Speedway, when David Starr drove the car.