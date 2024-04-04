Bringing the Heat: Jerry Nadeau Interview, Pt. 2

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, we have part two of Michael Massie’s conversation with former NASCAR Cup Series driver Jerry Nadeau.

Massie and Nadeau go through his horrific wreck at Richmond Raceway and the road to recovery, plus his urge to come back into the sport and help in anyway he can.

After the Nadeau talk, Trey Lyle, who is filling in for Nolen this week, is joined by Massie to discuss the poor officiating from NASCAR last weekend, including whether or not Denny Hamlin jumped the start in the Richmond Cup race. The guys also expressed their concern that Richmond will lose its second date on the 2025 Cup schedule.

For the soundbite of the week, Lyle and Massie react to NASCAR VP of Competition Elton Sawyer‘s comments on the wet-weather tires that were used for the first time last weekend in a points-paying oval race.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Trey Lyle A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va. Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.