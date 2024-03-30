Parker Retzlaff Earns 1st Career Xfinity Pole at Richmond

Parker Retzlaff topped the timing sheet Saturday morning (March 30) with a lap at 120.428 mph to win the pole for the ToyotaCare 250. It is his first career pole in 48 starts. The 20-year-old is also the first driver to earn a pole for Jordan Anderson Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Retzlaff logged a lap quicker than JR Motorsports driver Brandon Jones, who claimed second with a speed of 119.915 mph. This is Jones’s best start of the season and his first start inside the top 10 for the season.

Cole Custer was the quickest of the Fords in third while Chandler Smith, the fastest Toyota, and Justin Allgaier completed the top-five. Corey Heim, AJ Allmendinger, Jesse Love, Parker Kligerman and Aric Almirola rounded out the top 10.

Bubba Pollard, who is making his Xfinity Series debut with JR Motorsports in the No. 88 entry, was fastest in practice. However, Pollard got loose coming to green in turn 4, ruining his first lap. On the second lap, Pollard got loose again and got out of the groove in turn 1. Those issues relegated the CARS Tour regular to the back in 37th, slowest of all who put in a qualifying lap.

Joey Gase did not post a lap during qualifying. He will start last in 38th.

Since there were only 38 entries, all drivers who entered will run in today’s (March 30) race.

The ToyotaCare 250 is scheduled to go green at 1:40 p.m. ET. Coverage will air live on FOX Sports 1 starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.